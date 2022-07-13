RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley placed in the top 100 four-year colleges in a recent ranking.

The ranking, published in Money Magazine, ranked UTRGV at 76th in their list of best colleges in the nation, a press release from UTRGV stated.

UTRGV ranked third in Texas, trailing behind only Texas A&M and UT Austin, who ranked 27th and 35th.

“UTRGV has, time and time again, been recognized for providing students a valuable education at a time when value is being questioned,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey in the release. “This pattern of being recognized by top media organizations reiterates that the programs and initiatives we have instituted at UTRGV have been working toward overall student success.”

In April, UTRGV ranked highly in a separate ranking by Forbes. UTRGV placed 8th in their list of “Top Colleges for Your Money.”

The ranking came just after UTRGV announced that they were expanding their Tuition Advantage plan to students with family incomes of less than $125,000.

Money Magazine’s list was composed of a review of 2,400 four-year colleges from across the country.