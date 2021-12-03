UTRGV ranked among top affordable universities

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was recognized as one of the top affordable universities in the United States.

Washington Monthly released their annual national College Guide and Rankings where UTRGV ranked highly in several categories, according to a press release from UTRGV.

UTRGV ranked near the top in the following categories:

No. 2 in the United States (No. 1 in Texas) among public universities for lowest net price of attendance for students whose household income is below $75,000.

No. 1 in Texas and No. 3 nationally among public universities for the performance of Pell Grant-eligible students.

No. 3 in Texas and 55th nationally among public universities for the social mobility of students.

No. 4 among public universities in the South Region (Texas, Oklahoma, Lousiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee) for Best Bang for Your Buck.

No. 4 in Texas and 73rd nationally for overall rankings among public universities.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey spoke highly of the school’s rankings.

“These rankings show that we are truly transforming the lives of our students, all while maintaining an affordable cost of attendance,” Bailey said. “At UTRGV, we believe that you can obtain an outstanding education without mortgaging your future.”