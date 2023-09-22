RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Full-time employees at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will see a wage increase by the end of the year.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey announced starting in December, the university will raise the minimum wage for full-time employees, from $13 an hour to $16.25 an hour.

“We continue to be mindful and understand the pressures of this economic environment,” Bailey said. “UTRGV is committed to supporting its employees through equitable compensation and benefits packages.”

The university will also implement a 2 percent merit program for qualifying staff and faculty.