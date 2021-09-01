UTRGV proposing tuition increase to fund school spirit initiatives, sports teams

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) could soon implement policies that aim to expand and establish programs at the institution relating to the increase of school spirit.

UTRGV’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Division of Strategic Enrollment and Student Affairs proposed a referendum to the Student Government Association (SGA) on Tuesday about the initiative.

The proposal calls for an expansion of spirit programs at the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses, the establishment of a women’s swimming and diving program, the creation of a football program, and the founding of a marching band for both campuses.

In order to properly fund this proposal, the department is calling on an $11.25 increase per credit hour for new incoming students beginning Fall 2022. This increase will not apply to students under the UTRGV established Guaranteed Tuition and Fees program.

The department has a planned-out time frame for when these programs would begin. The expanded spirit and swimming and diving programs would begin in Fall 2024, and the marching band and football competitions would begin in Fall 2025.

UTRGV’s swimming and diving team would compete at the Pharr Natatorium. Meanwhile, the football team would play one game in Brownsville and the rest in Edinburg at locations yet to be determined.

According to the plan put forward by the department, the football program potentially creates $13.2 million in economic impact for the Rio Grande Valley.

The SGA will decide whether or not to bring the referendum to the student body for a vote, if not no action will be taken.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to clarify how the referendum will be handled.