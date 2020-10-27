UTRGV program offers free counseling for anyone in the RGV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) is offering free counseling service for anyone who needs it, but not many people know about it.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Counseling and Training Clinic wants the community to know they are available to help.

Graduate students supervised buy UTRGV faculty are on standby, ready to walk you through whatever difficulty you may be going through.

“We provide counseling for anything from depression to anxiety, to communications issues with families, to what’s going on with this crisis,” said supervising Licensed Counselor with UTRGV, Patricia Fernandez.

Families and any member of the community over the age of 6 can use these services and they can be scheduled in under a week.

The process begins with a phone call to either the Brownsville or Edinburg clinics.

The pandemic has changed how the clinic offers its services. They are now completely virtual, but Fernandez says the quality of care remains the same.

“They’re very well prepared, they stay in touch with us, like I said we have constant communication with them. We’re monitoring them event remotely now,” she said.

Fernandez encourages the community to call to see what options are available for those without digital devices.

Their main goal is that no one gets left without help.

“We don’t want to leave anyone out there without at least giving them a way to get help, and most of the time, we can help,” said Fernandez.

The clinic hours are Monday through Thursday, 1 PM to 9 PM. Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM.

To contact the Brownsville campus email ctclinicbrownsville@utrgv.ed or call 956-882-7792.

To contact the Edinburg campus email ctclinicedinburg@utrgv.edu or call 956-665-5251.