EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Local teacher rallies support for her cousin who was shot at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas’ deadliest school shooting took place one week ago at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas leaving families in tragedy and loss. Some families, like Melissa Abeyta’s, are working together to bring healing to one another.

Abeyta who is an assistant professor of education at UTRGV in Edinburg has a little cousin named Kendall Olivarez, a nine-year-old who was shot in the attack in Uvalde last Tuesday.

Credit: Melissa Abeyta; Pictured Kendall Olivarez at a San Antonio Hospital









“So, my daughter is also in 4th grade and is also nine years old so we were at her award ceremony and my phone started getting several messages,” said Abeyta.

Abeyta recalled being at her own daughter’s school when messages from the family in Uvalde and other parts of Texas came flooding in.

“Hearing my family over the phone in hysteria. They were just completely hysterical,” said Abeyta.

Kendall was in the classroom where 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 children, suffering gunshot wounds. Abeyta said that Kendall has already undergone three surgeries. Abeyta said she is expected to recover after more procedures.

“She has several more surgeries to go, and emotionally she is somber and she gets frustrated with her lack of movements now that she currently doesn’t have,” said Abeyta.

Abeyta said she immediately thought of her own daughter who is in the same grade as Kendall and immediately took action to help her family.

“Then I thought what if I reach out to [my daughter’s] teacher for the classroom to make get-well cards for Kendall?” said Abeyta. “Then, that also grew where the entire school at my daughter’s school each grade level made get-well cards for Kendall.”

The initial goal was to raise $1,000 for Kendall’s hospital expenses, but as of Tuesday the GoFundMe Abeyta helped create held over $100,000 in donations from people in the community, said Abeyta.

Abeyta said she and her daughter delivered the cards to Kendall in San Antonio in an emotional exchange. However, Abeyta urges the community not to forget Uvalde and to continue supporting families in need.

“It may not be front-page news, or it may not be the top news of the hour in the next coming days, but I hope that we still remember that this community is still going to need our support,” said Abeyta.

Increasing law enforcement presence on school campuses is performative but could cause more problems, said Abeyta. Abeyta specified the presence of more law enforcement can perpetuate the school-to-prison pipeline instead of addressing the deeper issue.

“Have more community resources, definitely more resources put towards mental health,” said Abeyta. “More towards behavioral, we’re not getting to the root of the problem.”

If you would like to contribute to Kendall’s hospital expenses click here.

Here is a link to other GoFundMe’s for other Robb Elementary school victims.