AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A professor from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was initiated into the UT System Academy of Distinguished Teachers.

Teresa Patricia Feria Arroyo, a biology professor and associate dean for faculty success at UTRGV, is one of four new university educators indicted into the academy.

Arroyo and the new members will serve as advisors to UT System leaders to improve the quality of teaching and educational initiatives across Texas.

“The new class of UT System Academy of Distinguished Teachers came from a highly qualified pool of candidates,” said Rebecca Karoff, Ph.D., associate vice chancellor for academic affairs. “While distinct in their approaches and disciplines, each new Fellow brings to the Academy the commitment to create classroom learning environments that help all their students feel like they belong and can be successful in college and in the world beyond.”

Arroyo also serves as a UTRGV provost fellow and UTRGV Office for Sustainability fellow.