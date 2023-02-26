RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV professor of Mechanical Engineering Karen Lozano has been elected into the prestigious National Academy of Engineering (NAE), said a news release from the university.

Lozano is the first UTRGV professor to receive this honor and one of three Texans in this year’s cohort of electees.

The NAE academy recognized her “contributions to nanofiber research and commercialization and mentoring of undergraduate students from underserved populations.”, according to UTRGV.

“I feel very honored, and I am humbled,” Lozano said, “I have a lot of responsibility entering NAE, as I have many colleagues who are capable and accomplished. There are many professors at Tier 1 institutions around the country who do so much. So, it’s a big responsibility to represent NAE, and it is my honor to do it.”

Ala Qubbaj, dean of the UTRGV College of Engineering and Computer Science, said this honor is a great achievement for everyone.

“This recognition is the culmination of many years of dedication, hard work and impact on the thousands of students she has taught, mentored and inspired,” said Qubbaj.

Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions given to an engineer, as it has more than 2,000 peer-elected members and international members, senior professionals in business, academia and government who are among the world’s most accomplished in the field.

Lozano is one of just 48 living members of NAE within the UT System, and only the seventh woman from the UT System in the academy.

According to Lozano being a female in a male-dominated industry was challenging, but it pushed her to accomplish more.

“Being a female mechanical engineer, I couldn’t find a job. It was very hard to do anything, and that’s why I studied for a master’s and a Ph.D.,” she said. “Now, being included in the NAE – it’s just a tremendous honor, and an opportunity to showcase what is possible for my students.”

Lozano, along with her fellow, newly elected engineers, will be formally inducted into the NAE during the annual meeting on Oct. 1.

Lozano will be honored at the Engineering Week Celebration Luncheon Feb. 24., said the UTRGV news release.