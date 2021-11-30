UTRGV orders evacuation after suspicious package found, scene cleared

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspicious package at UTRGV prompted an evacuation Tuesday morning of the CESS Building at the Edinburg campus.
Police were at the scene after a suspicious package was discovered, according to a tweet from UTRGV.
According to officials, everyone was quickly evacuated from the building.
The scene was cleared a few hours after the incident.
UTRGV said normal operations would resume.
No other details have been released.