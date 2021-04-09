UTRGV opens COVID-19 vaccine registration to the first 10,000 eligible people

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The University of Texas Health Rio Grande Valley has opened its online COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form to the public Friday to the first 10,000 registrants who qualify under the guidelines determined by the State of Texas, which include Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, and all people age 16 and older.

After 10,000 submissions are recorded, UT Health RGV will temporarily close the platform in order to process and administer vaccines to the newly registered group.

Once the university has worked through the list of 10,000, it will then reopen the public platform for another round of registrations via the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form.

UT Health RGV currently is administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots each week.

