BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has officially purchased the historic Majestic Theatre in downtown Brownsville.

The historic Majestic Theater in Brownsville, TX on Elizabeth St. UTRGV Photo by David Pike

The Majestic Theatre was built in 1948 and will now be renovated for UTRGV’s Brownsville campus Performing Arts Center.

“The purchase of the Majestic Theatre and its future renovation into a state-of-the-art performance hall is an amazing investment by UTRGV in our College of Fine Arts students as well as in the community,” Jeffrey Ward, dean of the UTRGV College of Fine Arts, said.

The UT System Board of Regents granted the purchase of the building earlier this fall and UTRGV officially closed the deal on the building on Nov. 15.

Ward said he is excited about what the future means for the performing arts at UTRGV and especially for the students at the Brownsville campus.

“The building and its restoration have historical significance, yes, but this new Performance Arts Center also signifies a big collaborative step into the future for our university and our community,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said.

Bailey added this will have numerous benefits not just for UTRGV performing arts students but for Brownsville itself.