UTRGV offers students $100 to get COVID-19 booster

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) will be giving students $100 if they get their COVID-19 booster shot.

In an email to students, UTRGV announced that students can begin the process of receiving $100 by uploading their COVID-19 vaccine card, showing that they received a booster/third dose, to the university’s vaccine portal.

The vaccine card must be uploaded by April 8, 2022 to qualify, the email stated.

Students who have already received their booster/third dose still qualify and are asked to upload their vaccine cards by the deadline.

Students interested in receiving a booster shot are asked to call (956) 665 – 2511 for the Edinburg campus, (956) 882-3896 for the Brownsville campus or visiting the UTRGV Vaccine Portal online.