HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a grant that will allow the school to offer former students the opportunity to complete a degree in one year, according to a press release.

The $112,500 grant comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which will “help reskill/upskill up to 75 displaced Texas students who have previously discontinued their higher education without completing a degree plan.”

UTRGV’s Recruitment and Scholarship Department received the monies from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The grant is only offered for students that were working for a degree related to business, engineering, health, education and social service.

To be eligible for this grant students must:

–Be a Texas resident eligible for in-state tuition as determined by the institution.

–Have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

–Have a financial need and are eligible for federal Title IV aid.

–Be enrolled full or part-time.

–Have affirmed they have been affected by COVID-19.

–Have not been enrolled in an accredited post-secondary institution in the previous academic semester or in the previous six months.

–Be within 12 months of completing their credential program.

For more information or assistance, contact UTRGV’s Associate Director of Outreach Carlo Tamayo at carlo.tamayo@utrgv.edu.