UTRGV offering free flu shots to students and employees

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) UT-Health RGV Services is offering free flu shots to all employees and active students.

UTRGV says the services will be provided Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The vaccine is available to all benefit eligible employees at the following UT-Health RGV Employee locations:

UT Health RGV Employee Health (Edinburg)

Research Education Building (EREBL)

1214 W. Schunior St.

Research Education Building (EREBL), 1st floor

Edinburg, TX 78539

(956) 296-1731

UT Health RGV Multispecialty (Harlingen)

2106 Treasure Hills Blvd. #1.326

Harlingen, TX 78550

(956) 296-1519

Cortez Hall (Brownsville)

Suite 237

Brownsville, TX 78520

(956)-882-3896

According to UTRGV, flu vaccines should be taken early fall or by the end of October. It takes two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop and protect against the seasonal virus.

No appointment is needed for students or employees but employees must have their insurance cards available at check-in.

For all active students enrolled at the Edinburg or Brownsville campus, visit the UT-Health RGV Student locations:

UT Health RGV Student Health (Brownsville)

Cortez Hall, Suite 237

Brownsville, TX 78520

(956)-882-3896

UT Health RGV Student Health (Edinburg)

613 N. Sugar Road

Edinburg, TX 78539

(956)-665-2511

*In Brownsville, flu shots will be available to all UTRGV employees, active students, and their enrolled dependents.