UTRGV offering free flu shots to students and employees

Local News

by: Illiana Luna

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) UT-Health RGV Services is offering free flu shots to all employees and active students.

UTRGV says the services will be provided Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The vaccine is available to all benefit eligible employees at the following UT-Health RGV Employee locations:

UT Health RGV Employee Health (Edinburg)
Research Education Building (EREBL)
1214 W. Schunior St.

Research Education Building (EREBL), 1st floor
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 296-1731 

UT Health RGV Multispecialty (Harlingen)
2106 Treasure Hills Blvd. #1.326
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 296-1519 

Cortez Hall (Brownsville)
Suite 237
Brownsville, TX  78520
(956)-882-3896 

According to UTRGV, flu vaccines should be taken early fall or by the end of October. It takes two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop and protect against the seasonal virus.

No appointment is needed for students or employees but employees must have their insurance cards available at check-in.

For all active students enrolled at the Edinburg or Brownsville campus, visit the UT-Health RGV Student locations:

UT Health RGV Student Health (Brownsville)

Cortez Hall, Suite 237
Brownsville, TX  78520
(956)-882-3896

UT Health RGV Student Health (Edinburg)

613 N. Sugar Road
Edinburg, TX  78539
(956)-665-2511 

For the difference between COVID-19 and Flu Symptoms click here

*In Brownsville, flu shots will be available to all UTRGV employees, active students, and their enrolled dependents.

