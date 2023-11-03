EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — American composers and Latin American composers will come together Saturday for a faculty duo recital concert Saturday.

“The piano is one of those instruments that the first time I heard it, I knew I had to do something with it,” Juan Pablo Andrade, UTRGV Professor Of Piano, said.

The concert is free to the public and begins at 7 p.m. at the TSC Performing Arts Center.

“Sometimes people think that classical music is only for people who know about it but that’s not true,” Andrade said. “Its one of those things that once you sit their and you listen to it you realize that the music is for you.”

To RSVP for the event visit showpass.com.