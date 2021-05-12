UTRGV moves 2020 graduation commencements indoors due to weather

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) is moving Thursday’s scheduled graduation ceremony indoors due to weather.

The university said this will apply to both Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.

The Edinburg ceremonies will be moved to the UTRGV Field House. Brownsville ceremonies will be held at the PlainsCapital Bank El Gran Salon.

In a statement, the university said it didn’t want to have to postpone graduation ceremonies again for the graduates. All COVID-19 safety guidelines will continue to be implemented.

According to the release, over 1,800 students will be walking from May 13 to May 15.

For more information and specific times, head to the UTRGV website.