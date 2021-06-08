UTRGV training program receives $480,000 in federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced $480,000 in federal funding for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Mental and Behavioral Health Education and Training Program.

According to the congressman’s news release, the funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“I am proud to bring funding focused on expanding and improving access to mental health professionals in South Texas,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “It is vital our community has access to quality, state-of-the-art health care services. Better trained healthcare professionals will be able to better serve our community especially as we deal with the personal effects of the pandemic.”

This funding will be used for the interdisciplinary Integrated Primary and Behavioral Healthcare (I2PBH) initiative, said the news release.

The goal of the program is to train the next generation of mental health graduates and deliver high-quality Integrated Behavioral Health clinical services to the Rio Grande Valley.