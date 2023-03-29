EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men’s golf team won the Big Texan by two strokes over Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday.

The Vaqueros took on the course at Riverhill Country Club where they entered the day in third place. The team started four strokes back of Southeastern Louisiana as they posted a final round 293, a release from UTRGV Athletics stated.







Source: UTRGV Men’s Golf





























Junior Javier Neira Garcia helped secure the win with a birdie on the 18th hole as both teams were neck-and-neck heading into the final hole.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque finished in a tie for 10th with a two-round score of 217 after posting a final-round even-par 72. Redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland also posted a final round even par 72. Sutherland tied for 16th with a three-round score of 219.

The Vaqueros are scheduled to compete again on April 3 and 4 at the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational, hosted by Sam Houston, at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Course.