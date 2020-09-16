UTRGV: Medical school dean steps down from his post

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—University of Texas Rio Grande Valley officials confirmed Wednesday that the dean of the school of medicine resigned.

Dr. John Krouse, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs, will be stepping down effective Sept. 1, 2021

Dr. Krouse lead the new school as dean and vice president for medical affairs since 2017.

“It has been my great privilege and honor to work with everyone at UTRGV, and I wish all of our students, faculty and staff the very best,” Dr. Krouse said in a written statement. “Over the next 12 months, I will work to support your success and the success of the university. I remain truly humbled by this wonderful opportunity.”

The school says during his three years as Dean and Executive Vice President, Dr. Krouse has made significant contributions not only to the School of Medicine and its progress toward LCME accreditation, but also to the development of our UT Health RGV clinical enterprise and to the shepherding of professional doctorates in pharmacy, physical therapy, and podiatry through the approval process.

“We owe him a special debt of gratitude for his leadership as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.” said President Guy Bailey in a written statement.

UTRGV officials will begin a search for his successor in the coming months.