UTRGV medical school dean excited to take on new role, move university forward

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — UTRGV’s School of Medicine Dean is enjoying his new role so far and looks forward to advancing the university’s accredited medical program.

Dr. Michael Hocker took over as dean on Tuesday and says he’s ready to move the school in a positive direction.

“Moving forward we’ll continue to grow our educational programs,” said Hocker. “We’re looking forward to receiving full accreditation in the next 12 to 24 months.

Hocker says the school of medicine’s goal is to commit to improving the educational programs, clinical care, and research done by the institution.

He says this will have a great impact on the well-being of patients in the Rio Grande Valley.

Hocker comes to UTRGV after previously serving as the senior associate dean for graduate medical education at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Coming to the Rio Grande Valley for this position is special for Hocker as he says his mother and step-father reside in Harlingen.

“My mom would frequently tell me about UTRGV School of Medicine and say I should get a job here,” said Hocker with a smile. “I guess we’ve come full circle.”