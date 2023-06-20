MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy reached an important milestone in the construction process Monday.

Officials signed and helped put up the last beam for the building, marking the halfway point.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in January and the facility is expected to be completed in 2024.

This facility will allow students to study health science, computer science, engineering and education.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” said Elizabeth Gonzalez, UTGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy Director. “They’ll get to experience college-level courses, sitting in front of college professors. But then they also experience their traditional high school experience. They’ll get to still attend their high school, they get to be a part of the proms, pep rallies and all that fun stuff that comes with high school.”

The historic partnership will give McAllen ISD high school students a head start on their bachelor’s degrees, allowing them to pursue their degrees at no cost.