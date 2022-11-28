EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley could be hiring its first football coach within the next couple of months.

That’s according to UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque’s statements last week in announcing details of the upcoming football program.

Now, the question weighing on many people’s minds is this: How much will UTRGV’s first-ever football coach be expected to earn?

“Our head football coach’s salary will be commensurate with experience,” said Jonah Goldberg, UTRGV’s senior associate director for communications.

Golberg told ValleyCentral there is no minimum amount that will be allocated for the future coach. However, he said he is sure there is a maximum.

“But, we wouldn’t disclose that due to the contract negotiations that will take place once a successful candidate is identified,” Goldberg said.

UTRGV’s football team will compete in its first season in 2025 against other schools in the Western Athletic Conference, where the salaries of head football coaches currently range from $180,000 to $520,000 a year.

Kurt C Keeler, head football coach for Sam Houston State University, reported earning a salary of $415,000 in 2021, according to openpayrolls.com.

Colby Carthel, head coach of the Stephen F. Austin football team, reported earning a salary of $260,000, according to openpayrolls.com.

Philip Todd Whitten, head football coach at Tarleton State University, reported earning $521,670 in 2021, according to openpayroll.com.

Demario Warren, the head football coach of Southern Utah, reported making $185,000 in 2018, according to thespectrum.com.

If UTRGV paid a head football coach similar to other WAC coaches, they might also take into consideration how much they are paying their athletic director. Conque’s salary was $240,000 a year, according to a higher education administrative accountability report for the 2021 fiscal year from the Texas Legislative Budget Board.

In 2021, UTRGV President Guy Bailey earned a salary of $630,000, the report stated. The highest salary at UTRGV in 2021 was Dr. John Krouse at $900,000. Krause has since stepped down as dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and executive vice president for health affairs.

In a news conference last Friday, Conque stated UTRGV is looking for leaders to fill positions for its swimming and diving, spirit and football programs. While other programs can expect to have their leadership positions filled by Summer 2023, Conque said UTRGV is looking to fill the football position in the coming months.