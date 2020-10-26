countdown
UTRGV Listed as a Top Performer for Low-Income Families

by: Illiana Luna

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – UTRGV has been ranked among the top universities in the country and in Texas for its continued success at enrolling students from low-income backgrounds to promising careers.

According to a news release from UTRGV, the rank places UTRGV as a Top Performer on Social Mobility for National Universities.

UTRGV is ranked second in Texas below University of Texas at Arlington, and 36th nationally on the social mobility list, said the school.

UTRGV was also placed first in the nation among public institutions for least student debt, says the news release.

“UTRGV strives to provide high-quality and accessible resources to our students,” said Dr. Janna Arney, UTRGV deputy president and interim provost. “We’re focused on helping our students succeed, graduate with as little debt as possible and jumpstart their prosperous careers.”

