UTRGV launches support for businesses struggling during pandemic

EDINBURG, Texas — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) launched a new program to help businesses that are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Business Support Plan is meant to aid businesses in transitioning their operations to an online format and help build a better presence on social media.

The program also provides workspaces for business owners needing a place to work.

“We also found that a lot of people were unable to pay their rent. We have a fantastic space here, nice co-working space that we can follow social distancing. We felt that it would be a great opportunity to be able to provide space for them or for small businesses so they would have a place to go,” said Laurie Simmons, director of Center for Innovation and Commercialization.

