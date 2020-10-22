UTRGV K9 retires after 10 years of service

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Police K9 Officer Odin retired after 10 years of service.

After almost 10 years serving the UTRGV campus and community, Officer K9 Odin, known as “Odie,” is hanging up his badge to enjoy retirement. A retirement ceremony was held for K9 Officer Odin on Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Courtesy photo: UTRGV Photo by David Pike)

Odin officially hung up his badge Oct. 21, when a retirement ceremony was held.

The K9 officer started his career under the UTPA legacy in 2011. Since, he has worked with his partner, Sgt. Molly Ralph.

The ceremony held Wednesday doubled as a going away party for Ralph, as he will now be a police officer of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Ralph says he knows Odin is ready to retire as he is developing some arthritis, natural in a dog his size and age.

(Courtesy Photo: UTRGV Photo by David Pike)

“Nobody wants to wait until a dog is broken before they can retire,” said Ralph in a release.

Some of Ralph’s fondest memories with Odin include their many visit with the children in the community.

“I think, more than anything, he’s brought a lot of joy, especially to children,” Ralph said. “When we’d go into schools every year for Red Ribbon Week, we’d go to different elementary schools, junior highs and high schools around the Valley. The PD was always really good about letting us go and do those.”

Odin will be moving with Ralph to San Antonio, where he will be enjoying leisure time walks and plenty of movie nights.