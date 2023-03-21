RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is inviting students to fill out interest forms to be a part of its first marching band.

UTRGV says its looking for students, both future and current, who are interested in performing at football games, holiday parades and campus events as part of the marching band.

“By joining the marching band, you will help create spirit traditions, be more involving in your community and make lifelong friends,” the post stated.

UTRGV listed several requirements, including: