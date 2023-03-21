RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is inviting students to fill out interest forms to be a part of its first marching band.
UTRGV says its looking for students, both future and current, who are interested in performing at football games, holiday parades and campus events as part of the marching band.
“By joining the marching band, you will help create spirit traditions, be more involving in your community and make lifelong friends,” the post stated.
UTRGV listed several requirements, including:
- Being a student at UTRGV in good standing, or a new freshman or transfer student admitted and enrolled before auditioning.
- Ability to play a woodwind, brass or percussion instrument, or an interest in participating in the color guard
- Good time management skills and preparation for three rehearsals each week.
- Pursuing an undergraduate, or graduate degree, of any major.