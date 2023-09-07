RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Begining this fall, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley introduces its School of Integrated Biological and Chemical Sciences, according to a news release.

Robert Dearth, founding director of the school, said this will combine the former departments of Biology and Chemistry into one new school.

The school will offer flexible degrees designed to prepare students for a wide range of careers or graduate study, including medical school.

“We wanted to create a school that would benefit our students and faculty, not only in the degrees we’re delivering but also in the interdisciplinary aspects of both biology and chemistry,” Dearth said. “This new school is also UTRGV’s response to the need to modernize academic units and align them better with modern multidisciplinary training and research trends.”

He said the one thing that will not change because of the reorganization is the student experience.

“Students won’t see anything different. All the degrees are still in place, so we’re not changing anything like that,” Dearth said.

The new school will offer research and training in the areas of Environmental Chemistry, Material Chemistry, Biochemistry, Computational Chemistry, Medicinal Chemistry, Forensics, Organic Chemistry, Cell & Molecular Biology, Astrobiochemistry, Neurobiology, Genetics, Vector-Borne Diseases, Cancer Biology, Physiology, Endocrinology, Development, Food Safety & Microbiology, and Ornithology.

For more information about the School of Integrative Biological and Chemical Sciences contact Dr. Dearth.