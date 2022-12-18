HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Police Department is hosting an active shooter exercise on Monday, alongside the office of emergency management and emergency responders.

The training will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the UTRGV Clinical Education Building, located at 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd in Harlingen, according to a news release from the university.

During the hour long exercise, there is a full-scale simulated scenario meant to test policies, procedures and recognize any delays in response, the release states.

The exercise is in collaboration with the Harlingen Police Department, Cameron County Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas State Technical College, and Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council.