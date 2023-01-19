BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley turned its first week of classes into a week of celebrations, hosting several events for new and returning students as part of Welcome Week.

The block party kicked off Wednesday on the Brownsville campus. There were over 100 student organizations and university departments in attendance.

The Week of Welcome runs through Jan. 24. On Thursday, UTRGV students have the opportunity to attend a UTRGV Basketball game for free at the Bert Ogden Arena. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mabel Cortina Matos, assistant director for the Center for Center Involvement, said Welcome Week is geared toward making students feel welcomed back to campus.

“This is such an important event in creating community within UTRGV and that is an incredible aspect that you don’t necessarily see in bigger institutions,” Matos said. “Here there is the Valley culture and UTRGV is an extension of that.”

These events help students see that there are organizations outside of the classroom that they could join to be part of, Matos said.

It also helps to inform students of the resources available to them through the university, she said.