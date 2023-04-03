BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation hosted a three-day boot-camp startup for entrepreneurs.

The University of Rio Grande Valley and UTRGV Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center, alongside Geekdom, and Brownsville Community Improvement, held the event to teach entrepreneurs how start or grow a business.

Speakers at the event provided tips such as, pitching a business and business strategies.

UTRGV Director of Entrepreneurship Innovation and Commercialization, Linda Ufland said, 17 companies and 25 participants took part during this weekend’s boot-camp.

“It’s to give them the framework, to give them a foundation, for them to either have their strategy develop more fully, to the point that they can go and explore those marketing options or continue developing their strategy,” Ufland said.

Additionally, there are opportunities to receive recourses through UTRGV and its partners at the eBridge center in Brownsville.

For more information, visit ebridgecenter.org or www.utrgv.edu/ecc.