EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has partnered with the United Way to help students do federal taxes for free this season.

Individuals with an income below $73,000 can file their 2022 taxes for free between Feb. 1 and March 10 through MyFreeTaxes.

Students can file their taxes at home using www.myfreetaxes.com or visit campus so that a VITA-certified United Way tax consultant may help them file in person.

When filing it is important to bring valid identification such as a driver’s license, Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, a valid e-mail address, W2s, 1099s, and other income forms, 1098-T forms (can be printed from your ASSIST account), 2021 tax return (if you filed one) or your parent’s 2021 tax return if you were claimed as a dependent, bank routing and account numbers.

Those filing a joint tax return must have both individuals present.

Filing help will be available between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Brownsville campus and Monday through Thursday on the Edinburg campus.