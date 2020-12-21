UTRGV health official address questions, concerns on COVID-19 vaccines

UT Health RGV opens new COVID-19 testing site in Mercedes Two other testing sites remain in operation in Edinburg and Brownsville (Source: UTRGV Newsroom)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Health officials at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTGV) held a Q&A session to address concerns of the public surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines.

During the session, Dr. John H Krouse, MD. Ph.D., MBA, UTRGV Executive Vice President, Health Affairs Dean, School of Medicine, spoke on the various shipments they are receiving from Pfizer and Moderna.

Dr. Krouse stated that, as of now, they are focusing on getting all those in the tier one vaccinated, which includes frontline workers.

Although officials have not identified the exact order in which everyone else will receive the vaccine, Krouse mentions those more vulnerable to the virus would probably be included in the 2nd tier.

UTRGV would be focusing on vaccinating those vulnerable in their staff once they begin to vaccinate those in the 2nd tier, Dr. Krouse adds the vaccine would not be forced on anyone but highly recommended.

Dr. Krouse also spoke on the side effects some have experienced after receiving the vaccine, mentioning side effects of a vaccine are normal as the body develops antibodies to fight the disease. He also explains how the vaccines don’t contain the virus itself, so getting sick from receiving the vaccine should not be a concern.

Briefly, Krouse addressed conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine, stating that health officials and physicians had full trust in the vaccine and the science behind it, adding such misinformation could be misleading to the public.

He touched on the importance of continuing to practice social distancing and wearing masks even after receiving the vaccine. He explained that receiving the vaccine would give you immunity but would not prevent you from carrying the virus and passing it to others who have not yet received the vaccine.

Krouse said UTRGV health officials would continue to vaccinate front line workers in the days to come.