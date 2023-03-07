RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Graduate College will host its Graduate Fair 2023 on March 9 and March 23 at the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.

The event is designed to recruit prospective students to pursue a graduate degree at UTRGV and is the first fair of its kind to be hosted since 2018, said the university’s news release.

Those attending will connect face-to-face with leading faculty and gain in-depth knowledge about the graduate programs offered at UTRGV and the application process.

The March 9 fair will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the University Recreation (EUREC) located at 1201 W. University Dr. in Edinburg. The March 23 fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the PlainsCapital Bank El Gran Salón (BSTUN 2.36) located at One W. University Blvd. in Brownsville.

There will be a chance to receive a $500 scholarship available to potential students at the graduate fairs. The first 300 attendees will receive a commemorative UTRGV Graduate College T-shirt.

“Attending the UTRGV Graduate Fair is a win-win for both prospective students and our community,” said UTRGV Director of Graduate Recruitment and Outreach Stephanie Ozuna Larralde. “Our graduates go on to become leaders, innovators, and change-makers in their respective fields.”

For any questions about the fair or Graduate College email gradcentral@utrgv.edu.