UTRGV grad student asks for refund on graduation regalia after ceremony goes virtual

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — With graduation ceremonies going virtual, one University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) graduate student is claiming the university won’t give her a refund for the items she won’t be using.

“I asked [at the bookstore] if I can get a refund and they said no,” said Melissa Trevino a graduate student at UTRGV.

Trevino says she purchased her cap and gown along with other accessories at the school’s bookstore, and when she found out graduation was going virtual, she asked for her money back but was not given a refund.

“A couple of the items she said it was because I had opened it which was the gown, I didn’t open the cap. She said well, either way, the hood we can’t take it back anyways because we’ll lose money,” said Trevino.

According to Trevino, they gave her store credit for some of the items she purchased, but she wanted her money back. We reached out to UTRGV about this situation and for more information on their return policies.

“If you have a receipt and the items you are returning are undamaged or unused we will gladly provide a 100% refund,” said Patrick Gonzales, UTRGV’s Vice President.

When it comes to this incident, Gonzales said they are willing to work with Trevino in getting her money back.

“If the memory stole was damaged but the graduate is getting a free one from the university, we’re willing to take the one from the graduation package and use that as a return and refund,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales says he understands the situation students are in during the pandemic, which is why they are providing refunds and working with them on getting their money back.

Trevino said she’s going to give it another try once she gets her graduation package.

Gonzales adds all undergraduate and graduate students should be receiving their graduation package during the month of November.