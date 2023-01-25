RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Wednesday that fans have placed 1,000 deposits for the first season in UTRGV football history.

The feat comes six weeks after UTRGV first announced that they will begin accepting deposits, a post by UTRGV said.

“What a tremendous response to reach such an incredible number just over a month after we first started accepting season ticket deposits,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said in the post. “It is evident the Valley is excited about Division I football and excited about having Coach Bush at the helm of our program. We are deeply appreciative of the incredible support the community is showing toward UTRGV football and can’t wait to #RallyTheValley together in 2025.”

The school stated that games will be played in both the upper and lower portions of the Rio Grande Valley. Seat locations will be determined at a later date.

“I want to thank the community for rallying behind our program so quickly,” UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush said in the post. “This puts an exclamation point on the support and the excitement for UTRGV football in the Valley. We’re going to do it big. I still have a lot of people asking me about how to get on board with tickets, so you can plan on that number continuing to increase. I’m looking forward to our first game in 2025 in front of a sellout crowd.”

According to UTRGV, fans can reserve season tickets with a $25 deposit. UTRGV football is scheduled to kick off in 2025.