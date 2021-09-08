UTRGV football could have a big economic impact for the valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The UTRGV Student Government Association approved a referendum to expand school spirit and athletics programs including adding a football team.

While this will now be voted on by the entire student body, the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is waiting for UTRGV football to become reality.

“It will increase a lot of eyes on the valley and increase and in different communities,” said Ronni Larralde, Edinburg Chamber of Commerce President. “To see UTRGV have a football team here in Edinburg, it will defiantly impact the local economy. Our small businesses, our restaurants, which have a direct impact to the municipalities and taxes and creating jobs.”

According to a plan laid out by the UTRGV Intercollegiate Athletics Departments, a football program could have a $13.2 million economic impact on the valley. The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce says it has been following this possibility closely. The camber believes a football program could happen in the valley.

“We have a great relationship with the university and their athletic program.. but we defiantly have an eye on it you know when we feel that it’s getting closer there is all these steps that need to happen before we get to the end goal, but it’s around the corner.”

As for where games could be held, UTRGV Athletics plans to hold one game in Brownsville and the rest of the season in Edinburg. An exact location has not been determined at this time.

But regardless of where the games could be held, Larralde sat there can still be a major tourism spike.

“Not only would we have those football programs coming and booking these rooms here locally, But their families traveling also coming in and booking these room, they are staying here, they are eating here, shopping here.”

But in the meantime, local businesses will have to wait and see how the student body votes. But the chamber of commerce is prepared to have football in the Rio Grande Valley.

“I know we will play a big role in helping develop this for our area and it will be exciting times for the Rio Grande Valley.”