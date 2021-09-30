UTRGV extends tuition advantage program

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has announced it will expand its tuition advantage program to students whose family income is less than $100,000 a year.

Like many students at UTRGV, Adrian Mancias said he chose to go to school at UTRGV not only to be closer to friends and family but because he said it is more affordable.

“I was under the tuition advantage program that was $90,000 and below so that’s what covered me last year,” Mancias said. “But this year I was unable to do that because I messed up with the paperwork, but I have financial aid so I’m still getting a lot of help without having to pay out of pocket.”

The tuition advantage program is coming from an institutional fund that is set aside by UTRGV. This new extension will be helpful for new students who won’t have to rely on financial aid, said UTRGV Associate Vice President for Strategic Enrollment.

“Students receive both federal and state aid from Financial Aid applications from applying to scholarships and so forth,” Castilla said. “Anything that is not covered with those needs, then tuition advantage will kick in and assure that they cover all of their tuition and mandatory fees.”

The new extension will start in Fall 2022 for new UTRGV students. But current students can still take part in the tuition advantage program as long as they complete their financial aid application for the next school year before March 15.

While students will have to wait until Fall 2022 for the new tuition program, they are still planning to take classes before then. And while they are relying on financial aid, they are just glad they won’t have to pay back as much after they graduate.

“It eases my mind that I don’t have to worry about the financial side because I was looking and was like my scholarships are going to run out my financial aid is getting less and less..” said UTRGV Student Christian Rios. “Now hearing that I’m going to be able to get help from the college to pay all that off is a huge relief.”

Financial aid applications will for next school year opens on Friday. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, click here.