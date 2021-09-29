UTRGV expands free tuition program for students with family income up to $100,000

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s tuition advantage program is expanding to cover eligible students with a family income of $100,000 or less.

The change to the program will begin in Fall 2022. The tuition advantage program covers all tuition and mandatory fees. Previously, the program covered family incomes up to $75,000.

“As I’ve said many times before, at UTRGV, we want to ensure that our students can obtain a degree without having to mortgage their futures,” said President Guy Bailey in a release. “Providing this additional support is especially important right now, as many of our students and their families continue to struggle financially because of the pandemic.”

The tuition advantage is open to all in-state undergraduate students which include incoming freshmen and current, readmitted, and transfer students who meet the program’s requirements.

The release adds this program is particularly important to incoming students because they could pay an increased fee if a student referendum passes in November.

In September, the UTRGV’s Student Government Association (SGA) voted unanimously to send the recently proposed referendum from the UTRGV Intercollegiate Athletic department to a vote by the student body.

According to the release, the referendum is seeking an $11.25 increase per credit hour, up to 12 hours, to the Intercollegiate Athletics Fee to expand spirit programs and establish marching bands in both Brownsville and Edinburg, a women’s swimming and diving program, and a football program.

“We are one of the most affordable institutions in Texas and the country, and we are committed to keeping it that way,” said Dr. Magdalena Hinojosa, senior vice president for Strategic Enrollment and Student Affairs in the release. “We truly believe the proposed referendum will greatly enhance the university’s campus experience and supplementing that with a bigger and better Tuition Advantage is the perfect combination.”

For more information on the Tuition Advantage Program, click here.