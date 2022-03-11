RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced that they have expanded Tuition Advantage plan to students with a family income of less than $125,000.

Starting in the Fall 2022 semester, eligible undergraduate students with a family income of $125,000 or less “will qualify for full coverage of tuition and mandatory fees,” a post by UTRGV stated.

“As always, and especially now, UTRGV understands the importance of supporting our students and families by making the university experience more affordable,” the UTRGV webpage stated. “We are proud to announce an expansion of the UTRGV Tuition Advantage Grant.”

In 2020, the school offered the program for students with a family income of $95,000 or less, and in 2021, they expanded the plan to cover students with a family income of $100,000 or less.

