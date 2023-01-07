EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley professor of mechanical engineering Karen Lozano and her team won a Lone Star Emmy on Nov. 12.

The university’s news release said the award was for the Spanish adaption of “Energy & U“, a film that included chemical demonstrations and natural connections between energy and STEM education.

Held in Dallas, the film won in the Informational/Instructional – Short Form or Long Form Content category, according to the university.

Lozano was the producer, executive producer, and actor in the production. She said winning an Emmy was “a bit surreal.”

“We are a bunch of engineers, and the stereotype is that we are not good communicators,” she said. “So, this award breaks myths and proves that when you have people at the center of your goals – in this case, our goal was to reach young students and help them learn science during difficult COVID times – you can succeed.”

She said she and her team might have gotten the award, but it really is for all Vaqueros.

“Our students can see that all is possible when you care for others,” she said.

Jorge Vidal, a member of Lozano’s team and worked as director and screenplay adaptor on the film. He describes the win as “a dream come true.”

“Our category was the second one to be announced,” he said. “They announced the nominees for the second one, and then they’re like, ‘And the winner is, ‘Energía Y TÚ – UTRGV’. So, we went up to the stage and they gave us the Emmy. I mean, we’re very new to this, so we don’t know whether to pose for a photo or walk off stage,” he said with a laugh.

Lozano and her team are not letting the win slow them down. She said they’re all excited to get back to their original goal which is presenting live shows at the UTRGV Performing Arts Center set for Jan. 9 through 14.