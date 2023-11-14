HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Enactus Organization from the UTRGV College of Business is organizing its annual Cansgiving Drive.

For the last seven years, they have conducted a Thanksgiving Drive to connect students with the needs of the community.

This year Enactus has partnered with the Elks Lodge, the Texas International Produce Association, CharlieClark Nissan, and individual donors, and has raised $30,000 to feed 1,000 families full turkey meals beginning Friday, Nov. 18 in nine community centers across the area.

According to Enactus, the Food Bank RGV Inc. has been a great resource in allowing them to use their facilities to hold the turkeys and produce and fill the boxes with trimmings.

The locations are as follows:

Good Neighbor Settlement in Brownsville

Elks Lodge Weslaco

Elks Lodge McAllen

Elks Lodge San Benito

Proyecto Desarrollo Humano in Peñitas

Boys and Girls Club in McAllen

San Carlos Community Center in Edinburg

ARISE in Weslaco

Valley Nature Center in Weslaco

