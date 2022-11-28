EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the UTRGV Edinburg CISD Collegiate High School is being planned for the week after Thanksgiving.

Groundbreaking will take place Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Drive where the 85,000 square-foot-state-of-the-art facility will be constructed.

Earlier in the year, the university and the school district partnered in this educational opportunity to help students with a more consistent transition from high school to college. Classes started in August for the Collegiate High School with over 200 students taking courses in temporary portable buildings.

The Collegiate High School offers a traditional high school curriculum. It will have a special emphasis on dual-credit educational programs, as well as postsecondary higher-education programs, for undergraduate or higher courses of study provided by UTRGV.

Academic programming includes pathways in the areas of education, engineering, computer science, and health professions.