UTRGV Early College High School celebrates grand opening

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The student of the UTRGV Early College High School began their first day of school with a renovated campus.

The design phase began in the spring of 2019 and its completion is a huge deal for students, staff, and the Rio Grande Valley.

The new campus located at 2901 Medical Drive in Harlingen replaces the former on Pecan Street, across from TSTC, and offers students a direct path to a Bachelor’s Degree in engineering, computer science, and education.

Harlingen Collegiate High School Principal, Dr. Pamela Flores said the project would not have been possible without the help of UTRGV, the City of Harlingen, and Harlingen CISD.

She said the overall goal was to create a unique college feel.

“When you walk in, it has the immensity, it’s really large, the classrooms are spacious, very opened areas, very modern, very 21st century so very excited about that,” she said.

School officials say higher education degrees will much more accessible to students thanks to this campus.