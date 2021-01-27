UTRGV distributing second $250 COVID-19 relief check to students on Monday

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) are getting a financial boost toward their college expenses.

UTRGV is rolling out the second $250 COVID-19 relief check for eligible students on Monday.

This check will combine with the first $250 relief check sent before the start of the Spring 2021 semester to total a $500 COVID-19 relief payment for students.

Eligible undergraduate students are those that registered for classes on or before December 18, 2020.

The first payment was awarded before the semester began on January 11 and the second one is awarded to those still registered in classes after the 12th class day.

