EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV Distinguished Speaker Series announced Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and Grammy-winning artist, actor and activist, Common, will be the next speaker on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

UTRGV Director of Student Activities Cindy Mata-Vasquez said, “The Distinguished Speaker Series committee has been working with agencies on bringing a big name to UTRGV for the Spring semester. The opportunity presented itself to work with Common and everything aligned so that he could help us kickstart African American History Month on campus.”

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be hosted for a limited audience at the Performing Arts Complex on the Edinburg Campus. The public is invited but priority seating will go to UTRGV students, faculty, and staff.

Doors will open to UTRGV students, faculty, and staff at 7 p.m. and to the public at 7:15 p.m. Members of the university community should present their UTRGV ID at the door.

COVID-19 protocols, regardless of vaccination status, the use of face coverings in university buildings is strongly encouraged.

Registration for the in-person event is recommended and to RSVP for the in-person event, CLICK HERE.

Those unable to attend in person will have a virtual option to watch live CLICK HERE.