EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they will have delayed operations Tuesday.

According to a release, operations at all campuses will begin at 10 a.m.

The release states this is due to the heavy rain and because many buildings in the Edinburg campus are without power.

This delay is for “all UTRGV campuses.”

Classes that take place before 10 a.m. have been canceled, including online courses. Transportation will not be available until 9 a.m., said the release.

Employees of all campuses will also begin their day at 10 a.m.

Edinburg employees are asked to not report to the facility until 10 a.m. Those at the Brownsville campus have access to the building, but operations won’t start until 10 a.m.

“Student and Employee Health Clinics located on our campuses will not open until 10 a.m. All other UT Health RGV clinics throughout the Rio Grande Valley will operate under normal business hours.”

The release states that power restoration is expected over the next few hours. Alert will be issued over social media.