UTRGV continues free e-commerce courses to help businesses survive virtually

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pandemic led to many challenges for local businesses which inspired the UTRGV Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center to continue their free e-commerce courses in order to help local businesses survive.

Through the e-commerce courses, the Rio Grande Valley community is able to learn how to run their businesses online at their own pace.

Linda Ufland the Director of the UTRGV Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center said their courses have helped the community because of the bilingual format.

Offering the courses in both Spanish and English was important because it allowed participants to feel comfortable and fully understand what they were learning.

Ufland said business owners need to take advantage of the free digital platforms that are already provided for them like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

According to Ufland, the e-commerce courses have continued because of the huge impact it has already made.

“We reached almost 600 small businesses that joined the sessions and were part of it,” said Ufland.

Ufland said the sessions were made possible with the help of others such as the economic development corporations and local chambers.

Maria Villalon, Program Manager for the University of Texas Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center said the center provides several courses like strategic selling.

In order to continue a support system for local businesses, Villalon said they are providing upcoming courses that will be focused on resilience and recovery for those who have suffered during the pandemic.

“It’s really important for small business owners to understand diversifying market and technology that they will have to continue in their operations,” said Villalon.

For more information on e-commerce courses, contact the UTRGV Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center at 956-882-4119 or through their social media platforms.