UTRGV commencement ceremony welcomes 2020 and 2021 graduates, features changes

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — In-person commencement ceremonies are coming back to UTRGV and they are not just for spring and summer 2021 graduates.

Due to the pandemic, 2020 graduates were given a virtual ceremony but promised a chance to walk once it was deemed safe.

This year, all ceremonies will be hosted outdoors in parking lots to safely accommodate the number of graduates and guests expected.

Those graduating this spring semester will have their ceremony on a different date in the interest of keeping the events a safe, manageable size and for the first time ever, it is required anyone interested in walking RSVP.

And while some have moved away to start their careers, UTRGV Registrar Sofia Almeda said there has been significant interest from former graduates in attending.

“We do know so far from data that we have students RSVPing that are even out of town,” she said. “So, some of our online programs for example have students that graduated but live elsewhere and we see that they’ll be returning for the ceremony. So, we’re excited to welcome them back.”

Masks will be required of everyone throughout the ceremony and once they are handed their diploma, graduates will leave with their guests.

To Spring 2020 graduate Mia Morales, these adjustments don’t matter and she’s just happy to finally be getting a chance to accept her diploma with a physical ceremony where her family can sit in the audience cheering her on.

“It’s an achievement for people I consider my family, people that supported me,” she said. “It was a very, very tough last year for me. It’s like they graduated with me. They helped me push myself. They supported me”

Morales participated in the virtual ceremony but said it just didn’t feel special enough. With dates set for early May, she’s set her guest list and is also planning on a small celebration with others who played a part in her college journey.

Spring 2021 graduates will walk on May 7 and 8 and all 2020 graduates a few days later from the 13 to 15, separated by college. If interested in attending, the final day to register is April 5.