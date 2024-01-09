MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Chess Team has advanced to the national championship of collegiate chess, the Final Four.

The team has been a national qualifier for the Final Four, also known as the President’s Cup, since 1946.

The competition was held from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7 at the McAllen Convention Center. UTRGV had a total of nine teams. Teams A through D were students in the UTRGV Chess Team and E to I were students in the chess club.

Team A earned the fourth spot in the Final Four competition.

This is UTRGV’s ninth time advancing to the President’s Cup.

“Our teams fought until the very end,” Stoves said. “With 81 teams competing, it was a great accomplishment to be in the top four.”

The Final Four teams are the following:

University of Missouri

University of Texas at Dallas

Webster University

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

The dates and location for the national championship of collegiate chess competition have not been announced.