MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley celebrated the development of the UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center with its construction team.

The “Topping-Out” ceremony is a tradition of Scandinavian origin that dates back to 700 A.D.

“This isn’t about UTRGV, this is about saying thank you to all the construction workers, contractors, designers, project control, all of those who made this a reality putting this project together,” said Michael B. Hocker Dean of the School of Medicine and Senior Vice President for UT Health UTRGV

A construction worker who is helping build the UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center said it feels good and he is pretty excited about what it will look like when it is finished. He added he wished he could have been doing this sooner for his aunt, so she could have had better treatment and been closer to home.